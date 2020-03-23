Zac Brown Band are hanging up their instruments for the remainder of the year. The band had a busy schedule through the fall that...

Zac Brown Band are hanging up their instruments for the remainder of the year.

The band had a busy schedule through the fall that consisted of their spring Owl Tour and summer Roar With the Lions Tour. While they previously postponed the former in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the group insisted they would play their summer tour dates as scheduled and eventually add make-up dates for the Owl Tour. Now, Zac Brown and company have officially pulled the plug on all shows.

“Zac Brown Band has made the very difficult decision to not move forward with all remaining 2020 tour dates including ‘The Owl Tour’ and ‘Roar With the Lions Tour,'” they shared in a statement. “We are deeply disappointed this has happened. Touring is our life blood and performing live for our fans is the best part of this job. Bottom line though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

The Grammy-winning group went on to urge everyone to follow proper safety measures “for the sake of our fellow man” and promoted self-isolation and social distancing to curb the spread of the virus and allow for a faster recovery period across the country.

“We are grateful to our fans for understanding this decision as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. we believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as it’s safe, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Until then, stay safe, healthy, and do your part,” they concluded the message.

The now-scrapped itinerary had more than 40 shows planned across both tour legs. Among the most notable gigs were stadium gigs at Truist Park, Wrigley Field and Banc of California Stadium.

