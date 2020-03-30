Ringo Starr Delays Scheduled Spring Tour By One Year

The famed Beatles icon Sir Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band had to postpone their spring 2020 North American tour to 2021 due...

The famed Beatles icon Sir Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band had to postpone their spring 2020 North American tour to 2021 due to concerns over coronavirus.

Originally, the spring tour was slated to begin on May 29 in Rama, Ontario, followed by gigs in cities like New York City, Bangor, Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping-up in Clearwater, Florida late June. However, due to the coronavirus global pandemic, the trek has been moved to 2021; dates will now kick-off with a to-be-announced pair of gigs in Rama, followed by shows across the East Coast before wrapping-up on June 27, 2021 in Clearwater.

Ticketholders should keep their tickets, as they will be honored at the new 2021 dates. However, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

“This is very difficult or me, in 30 years I think I’ve only missed two or three gigs, never mind a whole tour,” Starr said in a statement. “But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you ave to stay in, and we all know it’s the peace and loving thing we do for each other.”

Fans can expect to see Starr on tour, as well as Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stewart. Starr noted that “my fans know I love them, and I love to play for them and I can’t wait to see you all as soon as possible.” He will be performing in support of his 20th solo album, What’s My Name, which dropped in October.

See the original and rescheduled dates below.

Ringo Starr | North American 2021 Tour Dates

TBD — Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama — New Date TBA

TBD — Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama — New Date TBA

June 1 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center (originally June 13, 2020)

June 3 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre (originally June 10, 2020)

June 7 — Easton, PA @ State Theatre (originally June 6, 2020)

June 8 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (originally June 2, 2020)

June 9th — Easton, PA @ State Theatre (originally June 9, 2020)

June 11 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (originally June 5, 2020)

June 12 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre (originally June 7, 2020)

June 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion (originally June 11)

June 14 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre (originally June 14, 2020)

June 15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric Theatre (originally June 16, 2020)

June 16 — Baltimore, [email protected] Modell Lyric Theatre (originally June 17, 2020)

June 19 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood (originally June 19, 2020)

June 18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (originally June 20, 2020)

June 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House (originally June 21, 2020)

June 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre (originally June 22, 2020)

June 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre (originally June 24, 2020)

June 25 — St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre (originally June 26, 2020)

June 26 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino (originally June 27, 2020)