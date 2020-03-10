Santana Cancels Spring European Tour Leg

Latin rockers Santana have called off their upcoming European tour amid global coronavirus concerns. The band was originally scheduled to bring their Miraculous 2020...

The band was originally scheduled to bring their Miraculous 2020 World Tour to 14 cities across Europe throughout March and April.

“It is with great disappointment that I have to inform our fans that we are cancelling our upcoming Europe Tour,” said Universal Tone Management President Michael Vrionis in a statement on Santana’s official website. “Many countries have made the decision to restrict public gatherings in excess of 1,000 people to curb the potential spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization. We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon.”

Santana’s next performance dates will come in May as they continue their Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues. Weeks later, the band will join forces with Earth, Wind and Fire on their co-headlining Miraculous Supernatural Tour. The trek is scheduled to begin June 19 in San Diego and visit over 30 cities throughout the summer, including a return trip to Bethel, New York – the site of Santana’s performance at Woodstock 1969.

The Grammy winners now join a slew of other artists to postpone tour dates abroad over public health concerns, including Green Day, Avril Lavigne and a number of K-pop acts. In the U.S., there is an increasing amount of concert and festival cancellations, including SXSW, Ultra Music Festival plus tour dates from Pearl Jam. California’s Coachella Music Festival and Stagecoach Festival are reportedly postponed until the fall over the ongoing health crisis.

Upon their return to the road, Santana will continue to support their 2019 record Africa Speaks as well as their best-selling LP Supernatural. Carlos Santana and company launched their Supernatural Now Tour last summer to celebrate the smash album’s 20th anniversary.