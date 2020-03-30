Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire Tops Weekend Best-Sellers

Santana’s summer tour with Earth, Wind and Fire shot to the top spot on this weekend’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data....

Santana’s summer tour with Earth, Wind and Fire shot to the top spot on this weekend’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Their West Palm Beach show took the No. 1 spot on Sunday. Santana is continuing the 20th-anniversary celebration of their album Supernatural.

A Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game took the No. 2 spot. The two teams will face-off at Lambeau Field, the home of the Packers, in October. Motley Crue’s Washington, DC stop on their summer tour landed at No. 3. The reunited rockers will team up with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett for their summer shows.

Def Leppard landed at the No. 4 spot as well for their Portland, Oregon show with ZZ Top. Chris Young’s Holmdel concert rounded out the top 5. Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith will provide support at Young’s show.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 29, 2020

1. Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire (August 28, 2020 @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL)

2. Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (October 3, 2020 @ Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI)

3. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (August 22, 2020 @ Nationals Park – Washington, DC)

4. Def Leppard & ZZ Top (October 17, 2020 @ Moda Center at the Rose Quarter – Portland, OR)

5. Chris Young, Scotty McCreery & Payton Smith (August 29, 2020 @ PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ)

6. Reba McEntire (August 7, 2020 @ Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, IL)

7. Phish – 3 Day Pass (August 14, 2020 @ Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ)

8. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (October 15, 2020 @ Capital One Arena – Washington, DC)

9. Rascal Flatts (October 1, 2020 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA)

10. Jerry Seinfeld (April 10, 2020 @ The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts – Worcester, MA)

11. Journey & The Pretenders (August 27, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA)

12. Vic Dibitetto (July 25, 2020 @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury – Westbury, NY)

13. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (September 25, 2020 @ American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX)

14. Disturbed, Staind & Bad Wolves (August 6, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY)

15. Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 25, 2020 @ SAP Center – San Jose, CA)

16. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (November 6, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

17. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (August 26, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)

18. James Taylor & Jackson Browne (June 10, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

19. Cole Swindell (August 5, 2020 @ Pacific Amphitheatre – Costa Mesa, CA)

20. The Book of Mormon (June 16, 2020 @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House – Denver, CO)