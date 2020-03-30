Legendary rockers of The Who moved their Moving On! tour dates to the fall months due to coronavirus concerns. The announcement follows news of...

The announcement follows news of the band cancelling their shows across the UK and Ireland. Now, with their North American outing set to take place later this month – with shows kicking-off on April 21 in Hollywood, Florida and running through May with a six-night residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas – the group has pushed shows back to the fall.

“The April and May stops on The Who’s Moving On! Tour are proactively being rescheduled to the fall/autumn out of an abundance of caution,” the band said in a statement. “As soon as we have the dates finalized we’ll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honoured accordingly. Thank you for your understanding.”

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, along with the rest of The Who Band noted that they “cannot wait to get out there and be with you all and share some great music.”

Rescheduled dates have not been announced at this time. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

The Who is the latest group to postpone tour dates, following suite of Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, and Elton John, among others. Live Nation postponed all tours throughout the end of March, but it’s likely that date will be extended on the pandemic continues to spread globally. See the full, updating list of cancelled concerts due to coronavirus here.