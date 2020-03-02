Smashing Pumpkins Drop Spring 2020 Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins are heading out on a spring edition of their tour this April and May across the U.S. The Rock Invasion 2...

The Rock Invasion 2 Tour will kick-off on April 23 in Louisville, followed by shows in Nashville, North Charleston, and Columbia. Along the way, they’ll hit venues like the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, Indianapolis’ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, and 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, as well as provide sets at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta. Following the spring dates, Smashing Pumpkins will play shows with Guns N’ Roses througout July.

SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1/LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN dropped in 2018 and featured tracks “Solara,” “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” and “Knights of Malta.” The LP followed 2014’s Monuments to an Elegy, marking the group’s return to the music scene. Last year, the band’s frontman Billy Corgan released a solo record dubbed Cotillions.

See the Smashing Pumpkins’ full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins | 2020 Tour Dates

April 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

April 25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

April 26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

April 28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 29 — East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

May 1 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 3 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

May 5 — North Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

May 6 — Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium

May 8 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

July 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 11 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 13 — Toronto, Canda @ Rogers Centre

July 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

July 18 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park