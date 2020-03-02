Smashing Pumpkins Drop Spring 2020 Tour Dates
The Smashing Pumpkins are heading out on a spring edition of their tour this April and May across the U.S.
The Rock Invasion 2 Tour will kick-off on April 23 in Louisville, followed by shows in Nashville, North Charleston, and Columbia. Along the way, they’ll hit venues like the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, Indianapolis’ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, and 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, as well as provide sets at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta. Following the spring dates, Smashing Pumpkins will play shows with Guns N’ Roses througout July.
SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1/LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN dropped in 2018 and featured tracks “Solara,” “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” and “Knights of Malta.” The LP followed 2014’s Monuments to an Elegy, marking the group’s return to the music scene. Last year, the band’s frontman Billy Corgan released a solo record dubbed Cotillions.
See the Smashing Pumpkins’ full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Smashing Pumpkins | 2020 Tour Dates
April 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
April 25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
April 26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
April 28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 29 — East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
May 1 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
May 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 3 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL
May 5 — North Charleston, NC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
May 6 — Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium
May 8 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
July 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
July 11 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 13 — Toronto, Canda @ Rogers Centre
July 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
July 18 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 21 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
