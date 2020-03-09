The Stokes added a handful of new dates to their previously-announced spring tour across the U.S. The shows kicked-off on March 5 in Vancouver,...

The Stokes added a handful of new dates to their previously-announced spring tour across the U.S.

The shows kicked-off on March 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia, followed by a show in Seattle on March 9 and would close on March 14 in Los Angeles. However, the group added a few more dates to their itinerary. Now, they’ll hit a few more cities in May, stopping at Miami’s Mana Wynwood Convention Center, Central Park in Atlanta, the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, and Austin’s Germania Amphitheater. They’ll wrap-up at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston, Texas on May 12. Indie-pop act Alvvays will provide support, with King Princess stepping in during the Los Angeles gig.

In addition to the tour, The Strokes will also appear at Miami’s III Points Festival and Primavera Sound in Barcelona this summer.

Frontman Julian Casablancas revealed to a crowd at Barclays Center that the group is releasing a new album soon. The LP, which is still yet-to-be-named, will be their first record since 2013’s Comedown Machine and feature recent singles “The Adults Are Talking” and “Ode to the Mets.” The band just made their global comeback last year; over the past couple of years, The Strokes members have been working on their own side projects.

See the group’s full list of upcoming North American tour dates below.

Visit Ticket Club to find tickets to see The Strokes on tour this year

The Strokes | 2020 Tour Dates

March 9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @The Forum

May 1 – Miami, FL @ Mana Wynwood Convention Center

May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

May 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

May 9 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheater

May 12 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre