Universities Extend NCAA Football Season Ticket Payment Deadlines

Following the lead of NFL teams, colleges around the country are helping out NCAA football season ticket holders by extending payment deadlines for the 2020 season.

Duke, Michigan and Kentucky are some of the Division I programs that have pushed back their payment deadline in an effort to provide relief to season ticket holders. The high-profile schools detailed their revised payment timelines and current initiatives to keep their operations safe.

“These are trying times for our state, our country and our world,” shared University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart in an official release. “Now more than ever, we must turn to the things that unite and create community among us. Even with our teams sidelined, I hope the love we share for UK can do that for us, especially as our university plays an important leadership role in responding to COVID-19. It’s impossible to know what the coming weeks and months will bring, but one thing we do know is that we are eagerly looking to the fall as a time for us to all come together to celebrate that shared pride.”

Barnhart explained that the Wildcats’ football season ticket renewal plans have been extended by three weeks. For those opting for a one-time payment, they have until May 1 to complete their invoices while the school’s three-month payment option has changed its deadlines from April 10, May 8 and June 5 to May 1, May 29 and June 26.

Duke football will now have an extended payment deadline of May 11 through the same renewal process ticket holders are familiar with. Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines are offering an extra month of flexibility for buyers to complete their payments. Their new deadline to pay stands at May 8.

All three schools are urging ticket holders to renew their packages online or through a representative on the phone as their respective ticket offices are currently closed for in-person business.

NFL teams like the Packers, Giants, Patriots and Dolphins rolled out similar measures to help aid season ticket holders impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic.