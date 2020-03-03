Wells Fargo Center To Revamp Its Club Level Seating Section

Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center will receive a face lift this year. As part of an ongoing initiative dubbed Transformation 2020, the arena will undergo...

Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center will receive a face lift this year. As part of an ongoing initiative dubbed Transformation 2020, the arena will undergo extensive renovations to revamp its Club Level section, Comcast Spectacor revealed.

The design in place creates an open-concept layout that comes equipped with three seating options that accommodate roughly 1,500 guests. Ticket holders will not only enjoy premium seating but also be granted VIP parking and arena entry, access to private level bar and lounge areas, communal seating with fireplaces, and upscale dining options.

“Philadelphia has put itself on the map as a marquee destination for craft food and cocktails,” Comcast Spectacor President of Business Operations Valerie Camillo said in a statement obtained by the PhillyVoice. “Instituting a refined, local culinary program to the Club Level is an exciting way for fans to enjoy the best of both the booming food culture in the city and the appeals of Wells Fargo Center sports and entertainment.”

Among those gourmet food and beverage options are locally-curated cuisine brought to Wells Fargo Center through a Celebrity Chef Program and several new bars, including a taproom, whiskey and bourbon bar and wine cellar.

The standard Club Seat option allows ticket holders exclusive access to all benefits the 13,000 square foot space has to offer. Upgraded options include Club Loge and Club Premier. The former will feature semi-private leather seating set 23 rows off the floor and comes equipped with TVs that offer in-seat service at the touch of a screen. The latter, which Wells Fargo Center calls “the crown jewel of the brand new Club Level,” will feature four additional rows of seats from the original layout to bring guests closer to the action on the floor.

The renovations to the Club Level are slated to take place during the summer when the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers are no longer in season.

Headline image via Wikimedia Commons user PHL Approach