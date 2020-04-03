Anaheim’s Honda Center To Pay Part-Time Salaries Through June

There is no word as to when the Anaheim Ducks might hit the ice again. But team owners Henry and Susan Samueli will continue...

There is no word as to when the Anaheim Ducks might hit the ice again. But team owners Henry and Susan Samueli will continue to pay event staffers at the Honda Center as though the NHL season was still in action.

To provide financial relief for thousands without work as event industries have shut down, the Samueli’s have committed to pay all part-time staff from their various event management companies through June 30. In total, 2,100 employees will receive pay no matter if events between April 1 and June 30 take place or get cancelled.

“The Samueli family’s primary concern is the welfare of their employees,” stated Tim Ryan, president and CEO of Anaheim Arena Management. “Today is another example of their kindness, generosity and support for the local community. As a result of their decision, 2,100 dedicated part-time staff members will have one less immediate concern during this significant health crisis. We join them in wishing everybody good health during this unprecedented time.”

Impacted employees work at Ducks games and concerts at the Honda Center, as well as programs at various inline venues and affiliate rinks. The Honda Center has been quiet since the NHL suspended its season in mid-March. Various artists scheduled to play the venue in recent weeks have changed their tour dates, including Michael Buble and James Taylor.

As of this writing, the next major event lined up on the arena’s calendar is a May 26 concert featuring Journey and The Pretenders. Should that show get changed, the arena will not welcome headlining entertainment until July with the Jurassic World live tour.

Photo via Honda Center / @HondaCenter