Boise Music Festival Cancelled Due To Coronavirus ‘Uncertainty’

One of Idaho’s biggest events, the annual one-day Boise Music Festival, has been cancelled due to “uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.” The fest was originally...

One of Idaho’s biggest events, the annual one-day Boise Music Festival, has been cancelled due to “uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.”

The fest was originally scheduled to be held on June 27 at Expo Idaho. In 2019, the festival brought in avout 40,000 people, producers of the festival Towne Square Media said in a press release. Producers said that calling-off the festival was a “difficult decision.”

“Event management determined this is the right decision and the most responsible action for the health and safety of the community and hundreds of team members who work together, during this time, to build the Boise Music Festival,” organizers said. “The BMF team will shift its efforts to identify a future date to present the 11th annual festival.

At this time, there are no plans to reschedule the Boise Music Festival this year. However, next year’s event has already been set for June 26, 2021. Ticketholders should receive information regarding refunds.

This isn’t the only event in Boise to be effected by COVID-19; the annual Treefort Music Fest, slated to take place in March, has been postponed to September. Multiple festivals across the country have been either cancelled or postponed amid the pandemic — stay updated with our festival round-up guide here.