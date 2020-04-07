Incubus Postpone May Tour Dates, Maintain Summer Schedule

The rockers of Incubus, who were slated to begin a tour this May, had to postpone the trek due to coronavirus. “We regret to...

The rockers of Incubus, who were slated to begin a tour this May, had to postpone the trek due to coronavirus.

“We regret to announce that all of our headline tour dates in May are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for our fans, tour crew and venue staff,” the group said in a statement on social media this week. “We will be announcing the rescheduled dates as soon as we can, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid at the new dates! We will update you as soon as the rescheduled dates are confirmed. Much love and stay safe!”

The postponement does not include the band’s co-headlining tour with 311 this summer. That trek is slated to kick-off on July 15 in Albuquerque and will make stops at outdoor amphitheaters throughout August, including Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, the S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown, and Hartford’s XFINITY Theater. Throughout the outing, Badflower will provide support.

Incubus lsat released the record 8 in 2017 – known for “Nimble Bastard.” Their new five-song EP, Trust Fall (Side B), is due later this month and features the new track “Our Love.”

See Incubus’ tour dates with 311 this summer here.

Incubus is the latest band to postpone a round of tour dates due to coronavirus, following suite of artists like Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Elton John, and BTS. See our full, updating list of concerts cancelled here.