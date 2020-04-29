Bright Eyes Reveal Schedule Changes On Reunion Tour

The rockers of Bright Eyes won’t be able to put on the reunion tour they originally planned on. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the...

The rockers of Bright Eyes won’t be able to put on the reunion tour they originally planned on. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the band to call off a majority of their spring tour dates and offer fans only select rescheduled gigs.

Bright Eyes cancelled nearly a dozen U.S. tour dates, including gigs in Tacoma, Los Angeles and Lafeyette. They have postponed a pair of shows, promising make-up dates in New Haven and Portland, Maine, which will be confirmed at a later date. The reunited band is also planning to forge ahead with shows in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York, which have been pushed back to late July.

“Regretfully, yet predictably, we have had to re-think many of our upcoming tour dates,” the band wrote on social media. “We hope to be in a better position to gather and celebrate at a later date. Regarding all US tour dates: existing tickets are valid for rescheduled and postponed dates. Refunds are available for all shows — cancelled or not. Refund policies on rescheduled and postponed shows vary, but refunds will be offered for at least 30 days for all shows. Please enquire at the point of purchase.”

There is no word yet on the band’s U.K. or European dates, which are scheduled to begin in August. This outing marks the first in nearly a decade for the group. They have fully returned to music after a nine-year hiatus and recently surprised fans with the release of their latest single “Forced Convalescence.”