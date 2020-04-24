CMA Music Festival 2021 Takes Over Thursday Best-Sellers

Next year’s edition of the CMA Music Festival topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. Nashville’s signature country festival, which...

Next year’s edition of the CMA Music Festival topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.

Nashville’s signature country festival, which was slated to take place this June, had to be cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus. Festival organizers already released dates for next year’s event at Nissan Stadium. Three-day passes to Aftershock Festival this fall – headlined by Metallica – also made the list.

Along with the festival, several country artists sold well, including Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town. Additionally, rockers of The Killers and My Chemical Romance were hot commodities, as well as pop’s Maroon 5 and Harry Styles.

Performances of Hamilton, stand-up gigs from Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan, and Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo’s show were also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 23, 2020