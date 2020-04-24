CMA Music Festival 2021 Takes Over Thursday Best-Sellers
Top Events April 24, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Next year’s edition of the CMA Music Festival topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.
Nashville’s signature country festival, which was slated to take place this June, had to be cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus. Festival organizers already released dates for next year’s event at Nissan Stadium. Three-day passes to Aftershock Festival this fall – headlined by Metallica – also made the list.
Along with the festival, several country artists sold well, including Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town. Additionally, rockers of The Killers and My Chemical Romance were hot commodities, as well as pop’s Maroon 5 and Harry Styles.
Performances of Hamilton, stand-up gigs from Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan, and Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo’s show were also among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 23, 2020
- CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Ray Fulcher (October 20, 2020 @ First Interstate Arena — Billings, MT)
- 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season Tickets (September 2, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL)
- Boz Scaggs (October 11, 2020 @ Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN)
- Hamilton (October 3, 2020 @ Pantages Theatre — Los Angeles, CA)
- Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor (August 4, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Arena — Oklahoma City, OK)
- Hamilton (January 22, 2022 @ Bass Performance Arts Center — Fort Worth, TX)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (October 23, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 12, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, NV)
- 2020 Aftershock Festival: Metallica – 3 Day Pass (October 9, 2020 @ Discovery Park — Sacramento, CA)
- Chris Stapleton (September 4, 2020 @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater — Birmingham, AL)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 11, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, NV)
- Carol Burnett (August 1, 2020 @ Procter & Gamble Hall — Cincinnati, OH)
- Hamilton (January 19, 2022 @ Bass Performance Arts Center — Fort Worth, TX)
- The Killers (September 23, 2020 @ United Center — Chicago, IL)
- Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (September 4, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA)
- Little Big Town & Caitlyn Smith (August 8, 2020 @ Paramount Theatre — Denver, CO)
- My Chemical Romance (October 8, 2020 @ The Forum — Inglewood, CA)
- Theresa Caputo (September 25, 2020 @ Palace Theatre — Columbus, OH)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (July 10, 2020 @ TD Garden — Boston, MA)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.