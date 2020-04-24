Inter Miami CF To Host Food Drive For Pandemic Relief

Inter Miami CF may never have had the chance to play in their home stadium before the MLS season was suspended, but the club...

Inter Miami CF may never have had the chance to play in their home stadium before the MLS season was suspended, but the club is utilizing the venue to help those in need. Inter Miami is teaming with DeliverLean and the Urban League of Broward County to distribute meals to South Florida families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort consists of two parts. First, DeliverLean collects non-perishable food items from locals within the tri-county area via home pick-up from more than 400 drivers. The goods are then brought to community drop locations, including Inter Miami CF Stadium, for redistribution.

“DeliverLean, along with our charitable organization, DeliverLean Cares, is committed to feeding those in need and continuing to help the community,” said DeliverLean founder and CEO Scott Harris in a release. “Sysco Southeast Florida and Inter Miami CF are invested in this initiative alongside us and are working to activate the community to give back and support our neighbors during this difficult time.”

The club’s Fort Lauderdale-based stadium will serve as a distribution center on a weekly basis beginning Wednesday, April 29. DeliverLean will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday for the “foreseeable future,” the club said.

Inter Miami CF has taken part in a number of COVID-19 relief initiatives while being sidelined from the field. Their stadium became a united symbol of appreciation as part of the nationwide Light It Blue campaign honoring healthcare workers and those on front lines of the virus. Players like Rodolfo Pizarro and Lewis Morgan took part in last month’s Twitch Stream Aid 2020 to raise funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Most recently, Inter Miami owners David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Marcelo Claure joined Fanatics’ All In Challenge to benefit world hunger programs.

“There are so many families being affected by this terrible situation, who are struggling to find money for food and we want to support brilliant charities who are doing some incredible work every single day under such difficult circumstances,” Beckham said.