Dead & Company Forced To Cancel Summer Tour

Dead & Company will no longer embark on a summer tour for the first time since 2016. The rockers were slated to jet across the U.S. for a 17-date trek beginning July 10 but like hundreds of other events, plans have been thwarted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the global coronavirus outbreak and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have no choice but to cancel Dead & Company’s Summer Tour 2020,” the band shared in a statement. “The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band’s touring family is of the utmost importance. We also want to get refunds back to our fans while so many are hurting economically. All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.”

The Grateful Dead jam band consisting of John Mayer, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and more have set out on summer and fall outings for the past few years with sustained popularity. Their latest venture was to include gigs at Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and the NFL’s MetLife Stadium, along with multiple amphitheaters.

Their tour was to open with a two-night stint at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado however those shows were cancelled before the remainder of the tour was axed. The abrupt cancellation came as a result of the University of Colorado announcing all on-campus events were called off through July 31.

“We are thankful for your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive,” the band assured fans.