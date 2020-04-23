Hayley Williams Postpones ‘Petals For Armor’ Tour

Paramore’s frontwoman Hayley Williams was forced to postpone her Petals For Armor Tour this summer amid coronavirus concerns. The solo trek was slated to...

The solo trek was slated to kick-off on May 28 in Seattle, followed by gigs in cities like Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and Detroit before wrapping-up in Nashville late June. However, “due to the continuing restrictions on travel and large gatherings,” the North American dates, as well as shows across the UK and Europe, will be postponed.

Williams noted that the North American dates are being rescheduled and more information will be announced regarding the new dates soon. All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, though ticketholders with questions should reach out to their point of purchase.

💔 but we will be together again. pic.twitter.com/a7kAgHUI84 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) April 22, 2020

Petals for Armor, Williams’ first solo venture, is due May 8 via Atlantic Records. Williams has since dropped the EP Petals for Armor I, followed by Petals for Armor II, ahead of the release date. She’s garnered attention with the hard-hitting track “Simmer,” which has garnered more than 10 million streams on Spotify, followed by hits “Cinnamon,” “Leave It Alone,” and “Over It.”

“My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago,” Williams said ahead of the tour. “It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me, songs I have never performed before for an audience. Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones, too.”

See Williams’ tour dates, which are yet to be rescheduled, here.