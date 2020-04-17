Dead & Company’s Colorado Shows Cancelled, No Further Tour News

While Dead & Company were originally slated to kick-off their summer tour with a pair of gigs in Colorado, the shows have been called-off....

The rock group was set to perform at Folsom Field on July 10 and 11. However, the Boulder Daily Camera announced earlier this week that all on-campus events at Folsom Field are cancelled through July 31, which includes the band’s slot of gigs mid-July.

John Lindenstein, a spokesperson for the University, said that this does not mean the band won’t be able to play at the venue at another point this year.

“We’re working with the concert promoter to explore the possibility of alternative dates and options,” Lindenstein said. “And will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The 17-date tour was slated to kick-off with the Colorado gigs, followed by a string of shows at venues including Boston’s Fenway Park, MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Currently, the band consists of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart, performing alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

No other dates on the trek have been affected at this time.

