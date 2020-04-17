Taylor Swift Cancels 2020 Tour Schedule Amid Pandemic

Taylor Swift has called off the remainder of her 2020 tour schedule, which was flanked by a number of festival appearances abroad and her...

Taylor Swift has called off the remainder of her 2020 tour schedule, which was flanked by a number of festival appearances abroad and her widely-anticipated Lover Fest stadium shows in the U.S. The singer vowed to make up her shows in the states and Brazil sometime in 2021 and that previously purchased tickets will be honored.

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority,” reads a statement shared by Swift on social media. “Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.”

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” the Grammy winner added. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

While the pop star won’t be entertaining on stage, she’s become one of the entertainers at the forefront of helping lift up fans who are struggling and raising awareness about the pandemic. Swift fans recently took to Twitter to express their gratitude after receiving personal messages from the singer gifting them funds during a time of financial and economic hardship.

She will take part in Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s One World: Together At Home benefit concert this weekend. Appearing alongside Swift from home will be Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, John Legend, Billie Joe Armstrong and dozens more. Lady Gaga curated the star-studded lineup.