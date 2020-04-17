PGA Tour Releases Revised Tournament Schedule

Like other sports leagues, the PGA Tour hit a snag this spring due to COVID-19. But golf pros will soon return to the links...

Like other sports leagues, the PGA Tour hit a snag this spring due to COVID-19. But golf pros will soon return to the links for a schedule that has been overhauled as a result of the pandemic.

An official schedule was released Wednesday that features a mid-June start after multiple spring events were impacted, including the Masters. The tour will resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth and feature 13 tournaments through Labor Day before launching a stacked fall portion of the 2020-21 season.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

In order to keep health and safety of all involved the top priority, the first four tournaments upon return will be closed to the public. Officials will monitor the situation closely up until that point to determine future steps regarding crowds. As previously announced, the tour’s four major tournaments experienced shake-ups, with the British Open cancelled and U.S. Open and the Masters moved to the fall. The busy fall start of the 2020-21 season kicks off the week of September 7 with Napa’s Safeway Open. The U.S. Open and Ryder Cup follow in subsequent weeks while the Masters will take over Augusta National in mid-November.

“This portion of our 2020-21 schedule is possible only because of the many partners who have worked tirelessly to grow their events and impact the lives of those in need in their respective communities, and our players, who have embraced the expanded fall schedule in recent years,” said PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.

“We’d like to express our appreciation to the leadership of the Safeway Open, Houston Open and Mayakoba Golf Classic – which will conclude our calendar year schedule in Riviera Maya, Mexico – for their flexibility, which allowed for the U.S. Open and Masters Tournament to be played in the fall. The accommodations will help the global golf community maximize the 2020 calendar, which will be incredibly impactful for our fans and put us in a strong position heading into 2021.”

Photo via Masters Tournament / @TheMasters