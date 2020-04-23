Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz Gives Update On Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are slated to embark on a massive tour, playing stadiums across the globe this summer. However, amid...

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are slated to embark on a massive tour, playing stadiums across the globe this summer. However, amid the pandemic, will the trek still go on as planned?

Already, the Hella Mega Tour’s opening leg in Asia was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, and next, it’s set to make stops across the U.K., Europe, and the U.S. Then, this fall, they’ll hit Australia and New Zealand.

Fall Out Boy’s guitarist Pete Wentz spoke to NME in quarantine and noted that before the quarantine order was put into place, the band got together and rehearsed their set because “it’s a stadium, so you can’t just do it the week before.”

“Now it’s like we’re circling, waiting to land,” Wentz said. “Nobody knows anything and it’s hard because we really want to do this tour. It was a hard thing to orchestrate because there are three bands, you have to figure out who’s doing what and everyoen had to really want it. I know as much as you do about what’s going to happen with it.”

When the trek was first announced late last year, rock fans were shocked to hear the lineup. Coinciding with the announcement, all three bands dropped a new single, followed by an album. Green Day released their 13th studio album Father of All…, Weezer will drop their 14th LP Van Weezer this year, and Fall Out Boy revealed the compilation album Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die (Volume Two) to follow their seventh studio record, Mania.

“When Green Day plays songs like ‘Basket Case’, those songs are so massive it’s like they’re baked into people’s DNA,” Wentz said. “Fall Out Boy aren’t there yet. Is that somewhere we could potentially get to? Yeah, I believe so.”

