Green Day Postpone Several European Tour Dates

A round of tour dates across Europe on Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The shows, across the U.K. and Europe, were supposed to kick-off on June 11 in Florence, Italy, followed by gigs across Europe before wrapping-up in Dublin, Ireland on June 29. However, as the virus continues to spread across the globe, the gigs will have to be postponed to next year.

All three bands shared a message last night via social media, explaining that the shows will be rescheduled.

“There’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing live shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we’re having to postpone the European shows,” the bands said. “We’re just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We’re working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets. Keep rocking…safely…at home.”

Ahead of the European trek, the groups were slated to hit shows across Asia this spring, but outright cancelled those dates. So far, the North America shows are in limbo. At this time, the band hasn’t commented on those dates; Fall Out Boy’s guitarist Pete Wentz told NME that “it’s like we’re circling, waiting to land.”

“Nobody knows anything and it’s hard because we really want to do this tour,” Wentz said. “It was a hard thing to orchestrate because there are three bands, you have to figure out who’s doing what and everyone had to really want it. I know as much as you do about what’s going to happen with it.”