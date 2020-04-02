Justin Bieber Postpones Summer Tour Due To Virus Concerns
Justin Bieber’s Changes North American tour will be rescheduled to a later date due to concerns over coronavirus.
The 45-city trek was slated to cross the U.S. and Canada, making stops in cities like Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Montreal with opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith this summer. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Bieber has made the decision to “put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”
“Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone,” a statement from organizers reads. “He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”
Earlier this year, the Changes Tour already faced hardships as some stadium shows needed to be downgraded to arenas due to lack of ticket sales surrounding coronavirus. Houston’s gig at NRG Stadium moved to the Toyota Center, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium show was moved to Dallas’ American Airlines Center, and Nashville’s Nissan Stadium concert was switched to Bridgestone Arena, among others. Now, dates will be changed once again.
Bieber is the latest artist to postpone tour dates due to the virus, following suit of Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Lady Antebellum, and more.
See the full list of postponed dates below.
Justin Bieber | Changes Tour – POSTPONED
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
