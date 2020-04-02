Justin Bieber Postpones Summer Tour Due To Virus Concerns

Justin Bieber’s Changes North American tour will be rescheduled to a later date due to concerns over coronavirus. The 45-city trek was slated to...

Justin Bieber’s Changes North American tour will be rescheduled to a later date due to concerns over coronavirus.

The 45-city trek was slated to cross the U.S. and Canada, making stops in cities like Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Montreal with opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith this summer. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Bieber has made the decision to “put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

“Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone,” a statement from organizers reads. “He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

Earlier this year, the Changes Tour already faced hardships as some stadium shows needed to be downgraded to arenas due to lack of ticket sales surrounding coronavirus. Houston’s gig at NRG Stadium moved to the Toyota Center, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium show was moved to Dallas’ American Airlines Center, and Nashville’s Nissan Stadium concert was switched to Bridgestone Arena, among others. Now, dates will be changed once again.

Bieber is the latest artist to postpone tour dates due to the virus, following suit of Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Lady Antebellum, and more.

See the full list of postponed dates below.

Justin Bieber | Changes Tour – POSTPONED

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)

06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField

08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium