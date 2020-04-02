The rockers of the Steve Miller Band are pushing back the start of their upcoming tour in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with...

The rockers of the Steve Miller Band are pushing back the start of their upcoming tour in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with special guests Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives, the Steve Miller Band was slated to kick off their Americana Tour in June. As a safety precaution, the tour’s official start is now set for July 9.

“There is nothing more important to us than your good health and welfare so we are postponing all of our dates in June to a later date when it is safe for all of us to be together,” Miller shared on the band’s website, adding “Peace, Love, Happiness…Take Care Of Each Other…See YA IN A MINUTE!”

A total of eleven tour dates are postponed, including stops in Austin, Grand Rapids and Nashville. The tour’s initial schedule ran until Labor Day Weekend, however, it will likely stretch further into the fall as the artists work to make up the June shows.

In addition to their early tour dates, Miller and company had one of their upcoming festival appearances postponed as well. They were pegged to headline California’s BeachLife Festival on May 3, which is currently working on rescheduling its date.

Get all the latest information and updates on postponed concerts and events here.