Kane Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour Leads Tuesday Onsales

Kane Brown leads the way on Tuesday’s batch of tickets on sale. The country star remains in discussion for his ongoing Worldwide Beautiful Tour....

Kane Brown leads the way on Tuesday’s batch of tickets on sale. The country star remains in discussion for his ongoing Worldwide Beautiful Tour. The cross-country outing, which comes in support of his No. 1 sophomore album Experiment, has a single date hitting the market Tuesday via exclusive pre-sale. Brown will headline San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in February 2021, which fans can grab select tickets for tomorrow. He is currently scheduled to play a number of music festivals this summer, including Wisconsin’s Country USA and Country Fest, before heading on tour in the fall.

Joining Brown on the listings are a pair of performances of Swan Lake. The acclaimed Russian Ballet Theatre will put on the show in Dallas and Charlotte this October. Both those performances have tickets available for pre-sale Tuesday.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday April 28, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Kane Brown Worldwide Beautiful Tour Pechanga Arena San Diego San Diego CA 02/20/2021 07:00 PM AXS Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake Ovens Auditorium Charlotte NC 10/03/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas TX 10/18/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Tommy James & The Shondells with The Vogues Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 10/17/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale