Kane Brown leads the way on Tuesday’s batch of tickets on sale. The country star remains in discussion for his ongoing Worldwide Beautiful Tour.... Kane Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour Leads Tuesday Onsales

Kane Brown leads the way on Tuesday’s batch of tickets on sale. The country star remains in discussion for his ongoing Worldwide Beautiful Tour. The cross-country outing, which comes in support of his No. 1 sophomore album Experiment, has a single date hitting the market Tuesday via exclusive pre-sale. Brown will headline San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in February 2021, which fans can grab select tickets for tomorrow. He is currently scheduled to play a number of music festivals this summer, including Wisconsin’s Country USA and Country Fest, before heading on tour in the fall.

Joining Brown on the listings are a pair of performances of Swan Lake. The acclaimed Russian Ballet Theatre will put on the show in Dallas and Charlotte this October. Both those performances have tickets available for pre-sale Tuesday.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday April 28, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Kane Brown Worldwide Beautiful TourPechanga Arena San DiegoSan DiegoCA02/20/2021 07:00 PMAXS
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeOvens AuditoriumCharlotteNC10/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeMajestic Theatre DallasDallasTX10/18/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Tommy James & The Shondells with The VoguesGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Flex Pass Summer Nights at the EmbassyEmbassy TheatreFort WayneIN06/14/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL05/28/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
