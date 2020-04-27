Kane Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour Leads Tuesday Onsales
Kane Brown leads the way on Tuesday’s batch of tickets on sale. The country star remains in discussion for his ongoing Worldwide Beautiful Tour. The cross-country outing, which comes in support of his No. 1 sophomore album Experiment, has a single date hitting the market Tuesday via exclusive pre-sale. Brown will headline San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in February 2021, which fans can grab select tickets for tomorrow. He is currently scheduled to play a number of music festivals this summer, including Wisconsin’s Country USA and Country Fest, before heading on tour in the fall.
Joining Brown on the listings are a pair of performances of Swan Lake. The acclaimed Russian Ballet Theatre will put on the show in Dallas and Charlotte this October. Both those performances have tickets available for pre-sale Tuesday.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday April 28, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Kane Brown Worldwide Beautiful Tour
|Pechanga Arena San Diego
|San Diego
|CA
|02/20/2021 07:00 PM
|AXS
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte
|NC
|10/03/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan Lake
|Majestic Theatre Dallas
|Dallas
|TX
|10/18/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Tommy James & The Shondells with The Vogues
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|10/17/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Flex Pass Summer Nights at the Embassy
|Embassy Theatre
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|06/14/2020 05:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|05/28/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
