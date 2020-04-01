Live Nation Launches Fund For Impacted Concert Crews

While artists are suffering during cancelled or postponed shows, several people behind the scenes are also struggling during this trying time. To help support...

While artists are suffering during cancelled or postponed shows, several people behind the scenes are also struggling during this trying time. To help support concert crews across the world, Live Nation started a charitable fund this week.

The Crew Nation fund has been created to provide monetary relief for concert crew members who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Crew Nation includes backstage staff that help brings concerts and festivals to life, encompassing tour managers, production managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting directors and designers, carpenters, special effects teams, and more. Live Nation called crew members the “backbone of the live event industry.”

“Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn’t be possible without the countless crew members behind the scenes,” Live Nation said in a statement. “As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living.”

Live Nation went on to note that it has donated $10 million to Crew Nation, which will be split between $5 million directly to the fund and another $5 million to match contributions by artists, fans, and employees dollar-for-dollar. The charitable nonprofit organization Music Forward Foundation will administer the fund. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said his family will personally donate $250,000.

Donations via PayPal can be made here, or Crew Nation merchandise can be purchased here, with proceeds going directly to the fund. For more information about Crew Nation, or if you are out of work due to postponed or cancelled gigs, visit the Crew Nation site.