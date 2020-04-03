Niall Horan Cancels ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ Tour Due To Coronavirus

Popstar Niall Horan announced news Friday afternoon that his Nice To Meet Ya tour is cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The former...

The former One Direction star was slated to head out on tour throughout the U.S. this spring and summer, hitting amphitheaters in cities like Cincinnati, Raleigh, Dallas, and Salt Lake City. Throughout the trek, Fletcher and Lewis Capaldi were slated to provide support. However, due to the “unprecedented circumstances,” the outing has been called-off.

“This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority,” Horan said in a statement. “Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all of you amazing people who bought tickets. I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021.”

He went on to not that he will announce new dates eventually, but doesn’t think it’s fair to reveal rescheduled shows until “the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal.” Ticketholders will be refunded.

“I am going to focus on writing and recording more in order to be back touring next year with more music to play for you all,” Horan continued. “As you all know touring and having the fortune to play in front of all of you beautiful people is the reason I love my job and my life. I cannot wait to be back. For the time being, please stay safe everyone.”

Horan was touring in support of his sophomore solo record, Heartbreak Weather, which dropped earlier this year. The LP features the previously-released track “Nice To Meet Ya” and follows 2017’s Flicker.

See the list of Horan’s cancelled North American tour dates below.

Niall Horan | Nice To Meet Ya Tour – CANCELLED

April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 24 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center

April 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 27 ­– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

April 29 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

May 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 8 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 12 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 19 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Rochester Hills, NY @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater At White River State Park

July 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

August 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 9 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre