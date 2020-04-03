Niall Horan Cancels ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ Tour Due To Coronavirus
Popstar Niall Horan announced news Friday afternoon that his Nice To Meet Ya tour is cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The former One Direction star was slated to head out on tour throughout the U.S. this spring and summer, hitting amphitheaters in cities like Cincinnati, Raleigh, Dallas, and Salt Lake City. Throughout the trek, Fletcher and Lewis Capaldi were slated to provide support. However, due to the “unprecedented circumstances,” the outing has been called-off.
“This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority,” Horan said in a statement. “Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all of you amazing people who bought tickets. I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021.”
He went on to not that he will announce new dates eventually, but doesn’t think it’s fair to reveal rescheduled shows until “the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal.” Ticketholders will be refunded.
“I am going to focus on writing and recording more in order to be back touring next year with more music to play for you all,” Horan continued. “As you all know touring and having the fortune to play in front of all of you beautiful people is the reason I love my job and my life. I cannot wait to be back. For the time being, please stay safe everyone.”
Horan was touring in support of his sophomore solo record, Heartbreak Weather, which dropped earlier this year. The LP features the previously-released track “Nice To Meet Ya” and follows 2017’s Flicker.
See the list of Horan’s cancelled North American tour dates below.
Niall Horan | Nice To Meet Ya Tour – CANCELLED
April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 24 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center
April 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
April 29 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
May 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 8 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 12 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 19 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 – Rochester Hills, NY @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater At White River State Park
July 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
August 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 9 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
