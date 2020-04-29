OneRepublic, Macklemore Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

A scheduled tour date for OneRepublic and Macklemore is the top event with tickets hitting the market Thursday, April 30. The co-headliners were on...

A scheduled tour date for OneRepublic and Macklemore is the top event with tickets hitting the market Thursday, April 30. The co-headliners were on tap to play Ohio’s Blossom Music Center on July 31, though the show has since been postponed. OneRepublic’s next upcoming tour dates begin in October as the band has a month-long European tour leg planned. Macklemore on the other hand is still scheduled to play July’s Pendleton Whisky Music Festival, as well as the Washington State Fair in September.

Other events hitting the market include a number of performances from the Washington National Opera. The acclaimed fine arts company will stage The Barber of Seville and Jenufa later this year, with both productions taking place overseas at the Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre in England.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday April 30, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister OneRepublic & Macklemore Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls OH 07/31/2020 07:00 PM LIVN

General Sale