Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Supplies Food, Masks For Pandemic Relief

Robert Kraft is using his resources to help others in a time of need. The New England Patriots owner has taken the lead in COVID-19 relief initiatives by supplying food to area shelters and critical medical masks to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Kraft bought over a million N95 masks from China to distribute to hospitals in Massachusetts and the country’s outbreak center, New York City. The Patriots’ private jet served as the method of transport to and from China, and is expected to land in Boston with the supply load Thursday.

“In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us,” the businessman told the publication.

Kraft reportedly ordered 1.7 million masks for some $2 million. However, not all could fit on the Patriots plan in one trip. About 1.2 million N95 masks are expected to land in the U.S. with the remainder of the order coming in a separate shipment.

In addition to his purchase of the critically-needed masks, the notorious franchise owner also spearheaded efforts for donation of food to worthy causes. With Gillette Stadium currently vacant due to the Patriots offseason and New England Revolution under the MLS hiatus, the Kraft family has donated the venue’s refrigerated food supply to area shelters and food pantries. The entire food supply is said to cost over $100,000.

Kraft is not the only major sports executive to contribute to relief efforts. Players, owners and organizations across several top sports leagues are lending support in different ways. The Los Angeles Rams raised over $2 million for area foundations through a telethon, while the Arizona Cardinals are putting on several blood drives to put focus on another crucial asset within the medical community. In the NHL, team executives from New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes have made sizable donations to local funds aimed at combating the virus.