Peter Frampton Cancels European Farewell Tour Dates

Peter Frampton has had to end his farewell tour early due to the coronavirus. The legendary guitarist was due to visit his native U.K. and cities around Europe throughout May and June, but announced this week that all shows have been cancelled as a health precaution.

“I am so sorry to have to announce that at this time because of the COVID-19 virus, my UK/EU tour has now been cancelled,” the musician shared on social media. “All ticket holders should be in touch with their point of purchase for refunds. I couldn’t be more disappointed. My apologies to all.”

Frampton’s European stretch was slated to be the final run of his farewell tour, which first launched last fall with a nearly 50-date run across North America. The rocker announced his retirement from touring last year in conjunction with being diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis, an autoimmune disease which leads to muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy.

“I’m a perfectionist and I do not want to go out there and feel like, ‘Oh I can’t, this isn’t good.’ That would be a nightmare for me,” Frampton said of his final tour at the time. “It’s my passion, I’ve been playing guitar for 60 years. Started when I was eight and now I’m 68. So, I’ve had a very good run. The reason I’m calling it the ‘farewell tour,’ again, is because I know that I will be at the top of my game for this tour and I will make it through this and people won’t be saying, ‘Oh you know, he can’t play as good.’ I can. But we just don’t know for how long.”

Frampton agreed to donate $1 per ticket sold on the tour to his Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins.