Quebec Music Festival Cancelled For First Time In 53 Years

For the first time in its 53-year history, the Festival d’été de Québec, also called FEQ, has been called off. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to cancel the Canadian bash, which was originally scheduled for July 9-19.

“Given the evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and all of its impacts, it would be neither prudent nor realistic for the organization to continue its efforts,” reads an official statement. “The consideration for the safety of its festival goers, its employees and its collaborators, the impossibility for the FEQ teams to catch up on preparatory work necessary for the holding of the event, as well as the growing uncertainty about border restrictions have led the organization to make this decision.”

This year’s lineup was to feature music superstars like Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Imagine Dragons, G-Eazy, Marshmello, and more. Organizers noted their efforts in retaining confirmed performers for the 2021 edition next summer, though widespread touring adjustments may not allow all artists to return to the stage.

The festival operates as a non-profit and therefore has had to issue layoffs in response to the current pandemic. Organizers noted the festival’s profound impact on the local economy and will now focus on returning in July 2021.

“This situation saddens us very much, but the health of all is our priority,” said FEQ director Anne Hudon. “We support the government in its management of this unprecedented crisis. We can only salute the measures deployed, which will allow us to reunite with our festival goers, in good health, in 2021. We are dealing with unfortunate circumstances that no one could have predicted and whose repercussions are felt at every level of our organization. With its major economic impacts and its power of mobilization for the region, we are convinced that the FEQ will be part of the solution for reviving the economy in Quebec in the aftermath of the crisis.”

Fans who have already purchased passes can expect automatic refunds to be issued within the next 30 days.