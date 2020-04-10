Quebec Music Festival Cancelled For First Time In 53 Years
ConcertsMusicmusic festivals April 10, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
For the first time in its 53-year history, the Festival d’été de Québec, also called FEQ, has been called off. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to cancel the Canadian bash, which was originally scheduled for July 9-19.
“Given the evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and all of its impacts, it would be neither prudent nor realistic for the organization to continue its efforts,” reads an official statement. “The consideration for the safety of its festival goers, its employees and its collaborators, the impossibility for the FEQ teams to catch up on preparatory work necessary for the holding of the event, as well as the growing uncertainty about border restrictions have led the organization to make this decision.”
This year’s lineup was to feature music superstars like Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Imagine Dragons, G-Eazy, Marshmello, and more. Organizers noted their efforts in retaining confirmed performers for the 2021 edition next summer, though widespread touring adjustments may not allow all artists to return to the stage.
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.