Illinois Governor Advises Cancelling Lollapalooza, Other Summer Events

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held a press conference this week where he said large festivals and events should not be held in Chicago this summer due to coronavirus concerns.

He noted that events like Lollapalooza and the Taste of Chicago should not go on as planned, since Illinois is continuing to practice social distancing.

“I think everyone needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events,” Pritzer said in the conference to a reporter. “From my perspective today, I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away.”

Last month, Lollapalooza organizers delayed the announcement of its lineup. Typically, the festival reveals performers by the end of March, however, organizers said they would hold off at this time, noting that they are “at home, taking care of each other, listening to music, and dreaming of summertime in Chicago.”

“While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all the be together in Grant Park,” the festival said in a statement.

Lollapalooza wouldn’t be alone; various smaller and large-scale festivals across the country have been effected by the global pandemic. California’s Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were postponed to the fall, as well as Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and Beale Street. On the other hand, SXSW, Ultra, and Firefly have outright cancelled 2020 editions. See our full, updating list of festivals postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus here.