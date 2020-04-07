Rocklahoma Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due To Pandemic

Oklahoma’s highly-anticipated annual rock festival, Rocklahoma, will no longer take place in 2020 due to concerns over coronavirus. The festival, slated to take place...

The festival, slated to take place from May 22 to 24 in Pryor, was set to feature headlining sets from metal powerhouses Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch, along with rock’s Staind. Other acts including Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, and I Prevail were slated to take the stage, as well as Motionless In White, Hollywood Undead, Badflower, and The Pretty Reckless. However, now, the fest has been postponed to next year.

“This is tough,” organizers said in a statement. “For thirteen straight years Rocklahoma has been America’s Biggest Memorial Day Party. Not being able to bring it to you for year fourteen breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do.”

They went on to note that ticketholders will be able to transfer their 2020 tickets to 2021 or receive a full refund.

“We raise our glasses to you, our fans,” they continued. “Every single damn year you show up. You rock out in Pryor. You build a community of die-hard rock fans and open your doors to your neighbors in the campgrounds. We can’t wait to get to work in 2021 and deliver the best weekend possible to you.”

