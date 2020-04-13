The Killers Postpone May Stadium Gigs Amid Pandemic

The Killers had to call-off a round of tour dates next month due to concerns over coronavirus. The rock group was slated to cross...

The Killers had to call-off a round of tour dates next month due to concerns over coronavirus.

The rock group was slated to cross the UK in May, however, The Killers’ drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr. took to Instagram Live over the weekend to postpone the shows. He said that all of a sudden, the group had to “slam the breaks” and hold off on these shows, noting that “it’s definitely postponed, not a cancellation kind of ordeal.”

“We were very early to get the next available dates for next year, we’ve got – I think it’s called – a first hold on a lot of things,” Vannuci Jr. said. “We saw this coming early, or rather our agent Kirk Sommer, who’s a special person in our lives, saw this coming and hopefully we’ll get the jump on it.”

The Killers were slated to tour in support of their forthcoming sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage. When the tour went on sale last year, the UK dates sold out almost immediately – including two gigs at London Emirates Stadium. During the tour, they were also set to make stops in cities like Manchester, Doncaster, Norwich, and Southampton. They were also slated to hit shows in Ireland, as well as various festival appearances this summer.

New rescheduled dates have not been revealed at this time.

Earlier this year, the band announced they would delay ticket sales for their U.S. tour this fall. When tickets do become available, a portion of sales will go toward those in the service industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although UK fans won’t get the chance to see The Killers for a while, they can catch the band on Instagram Live for a performance this coming Saturday, April 18. See a full list of artists livestreaming concerts via Live Nation.