University Of Michigan Offers Season Ticket Owners Full Refunds

In the event that COVID-19 cancels college football this fall, the University of Michigan is preparing to issue full refunds to season ticket owners.

The university’s ticket office issued a letter to Wolverines football season ticket owners outlining their refund policy and payment changes afoot due to the pandemic. However, this does not confirm any cancellations as the season is still scheduled to get underway September 5 and deemed too far away to predict the continuously-evolving health situation.

“We don’t have answers,” the letter states, via The Detroit News. “Speculation about the global environment 4-6 months from now is premature, and we will continue to follow the advice and directives of medical experts and health officials. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect the health of our student-athletes, season ticket holders, and fans.”

While the letter did try to answer hot questions of the minds of sports fans far and wide, the University of Michigan maintains that it is too soon to delve further into unknown scenarios for the fall.

“An additional range of questions remains, including adjusting dates of games or the number of games that could be played. The speculative nature of these questions, coupled with a large number of political scenarios, prevents us from reasonably defining the types of relief that could be available.”

Meanwhile, football season ticket holders are given several options in case the season is jeopardized. Michigan’s temporary changes to the policy allow ticket holders to either transfer their payment over to cover the following season (2021-22), redirect the payment to serve as a tax-deductible donation to university athletics, or receive a refund in full.

The university is one of many to extend their payment deadlines for football season tickets given the financial strain the pandemic has inflicted on millions. Fans now have until June 1 to complete their payments.

Photo via the University Of Michigan Football / @Michiganfball