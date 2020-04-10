Virtual Farm Aid Concert To Stream This Weekend

Farm Aid founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp are uniting for a virtual edition of the annual benefit. “At Home With Farm...

Farm Aid founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp are uniting for a virtual edition of the annual benefit. “At Home With Farm Aid” will stream live on AXS TV and the Farm Aid website on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. EST. The event will feature at-home performances from the founders and other special guests, including Dave Matthews and Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah.

The one-hour benefit will be streaming for free, though viewers are encouraged to donate to the cause, which has supported local farmers and agricultural systems for 35 years. In addition to Saturday’s streaming benefit, AXS TV will air “The Best Of Farm Aid 2019″ on Sunday for fans to relieve performances from Wisconsin last September.

“Farm Aid is working hard to support farmers and ranchers in this difficult time,” Nelson said in a statement. “We’re making emergency grants to help with household and medical expenses. We’re answering calls on our hotline. We’re creating lists of resources and working with our partners to advocate for policies that build a more resilient food system for the future.”

The legendary musician added that the current pandemic has highlighted the essential work farmers and ranchers play in supplying food to grocers seeing a higher demand.

All participating artists have seen their concert schedules put on hold due to COVID-19, though Nelson has now focused on coronavirus benefit concerts. He joined Paul Simon and more for the online Til Further Notice concert last month, and was originally poised to join Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow for A Concert For Kentucky this month, although the show has been rescheduled for next year.

Farm Aid has been raising money for the farming community since 1985 and has routinely held an outdoor benefit concert each fall since 1991.