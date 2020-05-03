3 Doors Down Headline Wednesday Tickets On Sale

The rockers of 3 Doors Down lead the mid-week batch of new event tickets on sale for their Better Life 2020th Anniversary Tour. The...

The rockers of 3 Doors Down lead the mid-week batch of new event tickets on sale for their Better Life 2020th Anniversary Tour. The trek was to hit European next month although it has now been called off. However, the band still has a tour stop in Reno, Nevada planned for Labor Day weekend. That show is releasing tickets for both pre-sale and to the general public.

The remainder of the day’s listings comes from the the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The Newark venue has several upcoming events available for pre-sale, including performances from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Hip Hop Nutcracker and John Waite. Performances are scheduled from December of this year to next May.

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister 3 Doors Down – The Better Life 2020th Anniversary Tour Reno Ballroom Reno NV 09/04/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 05/07/2021 08:00 PM TMUSA Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 05/09/2021 03:00 PM TMUSA Carolyn Dorfman Dance with special guest Regina Carter New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 03/24/2021 07:30 PM TMUSA John Waite New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 01/09/2021 08:00 PM TMUSA Stephanie Mills & The Whispers New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 01/16/2021 08:00 PM TMUSA The Hip Hop Nutcracker New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 12/19/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Year of the Golden Ox: Nai Ni Chen Dance New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 02/14/2021 02:00 PM TMUSA

