3 Doors Down Headline Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Onsales May 12, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

The rockers of 3 Doors Down lead the mid-week batch of new event tickets on sale for their Better Life 2020th Anniversary Tour. The trek was to hit European next month although it has now been called off. However, the band still has a tour stop in Reno, Nevada planned for Labor Day weekend. That show is releasing tickets for both pre-sale and to the general public.

The remainder of the day’s listings comes from the the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The Newark venue has several upcoming events available for pre-sale, including performances from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Hip Hop Nutcracker and John Waite. Performances are scheduled from December of this year to next May.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday May 13, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
3 Doors Down – The Better Life 2020th Anniversary TourReno BallroomRenoNV09/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Alvin Ailey American Dance TheaterNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ05/07/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
Alvin Ailey American Dance TheaterNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ05/09/2021 03:00 PMTMUSA
Carolyn Dorfman Dance with special guest Regina CarterNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ03/24/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
John WaiteNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ01/09/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
Stephanie Mills & The WhispersNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ01/16/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Hip Hop NutcrackerNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ12/19/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Year of the Golden Ox: Nai Ni Chen DanceNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ02/14/2021 02:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
3 Doors Down – The Better Life 2020th Anniversary TourReno BallroomRenoNV09/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
