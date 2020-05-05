Andrea Bocelli Headlines Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Andrea Bocelli is the top headliner releasing tickets for sale on Wednesday. The Italian operatic vocalist is set to return to the U.S. for...

Andrea Bocelli is the top headliner releasing tickets for sale on Wednesday. The Italian operatic vocalist is set to return to the U.S. for more tour dates later this year and has seen a handful of shows hit the market as of late. Wednesday’s offering is for Bocelli’s December 5 show at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena. Fans can snag those tickets via pre-sale and it is notably the only pre-sale opportunity tomorrow.

Bocelli’s remained steadily in the spotlight amid the coronavirus pandemic. He led an Easter Sunday concert at a church in his native Italy and last month virtually teamed up with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and John Legend to perform “The Prayer” for Global Citizen’s Together At Home concert which Gaga curated.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday May 6, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Andrea Bocelli PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh PA 12/05/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

