Arizona Venue To Hold First Large-Scale Concert With Health Certification

As more and more concertgoers are itching to get back to live events, concerts are slowly popping-up across the country. Now, Arizona is set to hold its first large-scale concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert, hosted by Relentless Beats titled The Road Rave, will be held this Friday, May 29, and run through Saturday, May 30 at the Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The event will be the first national act drive-in concert – allowing up to 500 vehicles in attendance – which can be replicated across the country.

This weekend’s performance will feature EDM’s Carnage with special guest Deorro, as well as performances from Hulk Gang, DR Fresch B2B Bijou, and Blossom.

HealthyVerify – the medically-based scientific and professional full-service certification company based in Arizona – has approved the event. The company said they use medically based, professional services – including sanitizing, processing customer interactions, training, and inspections – to minimize the risk of spreading diseases. They’ve worked with several businesses to help reopen while minimizing health risks during the pandemic.

The company’s co-founder, Court Rich, told AZ Big Media that they have been working with a variety of businesses and “companies are also more resilient than ever, reengineering their offerings like what we are seeing with this first major national concert in months anywhere in the U.S.”

Drive-in concerts have become a norm in the industry after promoter giant Live Nation Entertainment revealed it would test crowdless shows and drive-in movie theater tours this summer as a way to ease back into concerts. While the drive-in shows will adhere to social distancing guidelines, other concerts are being held in protest of lockdowns – which we’ve seen in Arkansas and Utah.