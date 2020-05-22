Awakening Events To Host First Drive-In Theater Tour This Summer

National touring producers Awakening Events had to pause five national concert tours this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now, as the industry...

The tour will be the first-of-its-kind for Contemporary Christian Music amid the COVID-19 crisis, showcasing Newsboys United and TobyMac, among others. Tickets will be sold per car, allowing fans to experience the shows with their close friends and family in their vehicles, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Dan Fife, President of Awakening Events, noted in a press release that “everyone was looking for answers on what we could do to play live again,” and after receiving an email from Newsboys’ management team regarding drive-in tours popping up around the country, the plan came to fruition.

“Through the course of our discussions, we quickly realized that there was an even bigger opportunity for the CCM industry to serve America during this time,” Fife said.

Newsboys United will kick-off the tour on June 18 in Marshall, Arkansas at the Kenda Drive-In theater, followed by a gig the following day in Aurora, Missouri at the 66 Drive-In Theater. Meanwhile, TobyMac will perform with The Diversecity Band in Beaufort, South Carolina on June 22, followed by another show in Monetta, South Carolina on June 23 at the Monetta Drive-In.

“We are so excited to be able to come and play for fans all across America,” Newsboys United frontman Michael Tait said in the release. “COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, but through it, we have learned that love is patient and love is kind. Now we have the opportunity to come together safely and express our love for our Creator who has been with us through these trying times.”

TobyMac said that they began discussing drive-ins during this quarantine, and it brought back memories of going to the drive-in with his family while growing up.

“It feels like summer, safe for everybody, and we all get to enjoy live music again,” TobyMac said. “We bout to make some memories.”

This is the latest news of a drive-in movie theater tours, following an announcement earlier this month from Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino, who said the entertainment giant would test crowdless shows and drive-in movie theater tours this summer. Multiple artists have since announced tours, including Keith Urban and Marc Rebillet, while series has been planned at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field and Yankee Stadium.

For tickets to the Drive-In Theater Tour, presented by Awakening Events, visit their website.