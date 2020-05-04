Billy Joel, Mariah Carey To Perform At New York Benefit Concert

Global superstars are joining together for a benefit concert to raise spirits and funding for COVID-19 relief in New York. “Rise Up New York!”...

Global superstars are joining together for a benefit concert to raise spirits and funding for COVID-19 relief in New York. “Rise Up New York!” will will be presented by iHeartMedia and New York poverty-focused organization Robin Hood and feature a star-studded lineup of musical performers including Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Sting, Bon Jovi and more.

The event will take place May 11 at 7 p.m. EST and also feature appearances from Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Trevor Noah, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more stars of film, stage, sports, and song. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo are also on tap to appear while Tina Fey will serve as host.

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” shared Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore in a statement. “This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

Viewers are encouraged to support Robin Hood, which will put all proceeds towards COVID-19 relief efforts aimed at serving under-resourced and vulnerable communities. Robin Hood has a goal of reaching $100 million in donations to go towards providing food, shelter, health services, educational support and more as the city continues to battle the outbreak.

The impressive list of New York-based performers and special stars follows a similar format of last month’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit concert. That telethon raised funds for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and featured famous natives like Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Jon Bon Jovi, Chelsea Handler and more.

The one-hour telethon will broadcast nationally on CNBC, local New York City TV and radio stations as well as SiriusXM Radio.