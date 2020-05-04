Ticketmaster Draws Backlash As It Rolls Out Refund Request Period

LATEST
May 4, 2020 Olivia Perreault

When Ticketmaster quietly updated its refund policy last month, the ticketing giant received harsh backlash from fans. Now, the company has opted to allow refund requests, but fans are still not satisfied.

Originally, fans were able to receive refunds “if your event is postponed, rescheduled, or cancelled,” however, early April, the policy changed, noting that fans could only receive money back if concerts were cancelled. In a statement, Ticketmaster said that 30,000 events have been impacted by coronavirus and due to the uncertainty, organizers need additional time to decide refund options.

This drew criticism across the industry, even sparking a lawsuit from fans against the ticketing giant and its parent company Live Nation, as well as a scathing letter from U.S. representatives, who called the policy “reprehensible.”

Over the weekend, Ticketmaster revealed a blog post regarding refunds, noting that during this time, the company has seen “unprecedented challenges.”

“During this time, we have listened closely to your questions and concerns about events, refunds and more,” the company said. “Now, we have updates for you. Event organizers are making more events available for refund – and some have new credit options too.”

In their FAQs, the company explained that if an event is postponed, the event organizer has the option to cancel or reschedule the event, giving ticketholders the option to receive a refund or credit. Additionally, if a show is rescheduled, organizers will provide the option to request a refund or credit. Shows that are cancelled will result in an automatic refund within 30 days of the announcement.

Once Ticketmaster shared the news, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Ticketholders are not happy with this decision, noting that the option to receive a credit does not equate a refund. See the fan reactions below.

The updated policy follows news of Live Nation and Ticketmaster being named in a class action lawsuit, which alleges that the entertainment behemoth operates in violation of antitrust laws.

