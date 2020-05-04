Ticketmaster Draws Backlash As It Rolls Out Refund Request Period

When Ticketmaster quietly updated its refund policy last month, the ticketing giant received harsh backlash from fans. Now, the company has opted to allow...

When Ticketmaster quietly updated its refund policy last month, the ticketing giant received harsh backlash from fans. Now, the company has opted to allow refund requests, but fans are still not satisfied.

Originally, fans were able to receive refunds “if your event is postponed, rescheduled, or cancelled,” however, early April, the policy changed, noting that fans could only receive money back if concerts were cancelled. In a statement, Ticketmaster said that 30,000 events have been impacted by coronavirus and due to the uncertainty, organizers need additional time to decide refund options.

This drew criticism across the industry, even sparking a lawsuit from fans against the ticketing giant and its parent company Live Nation, as well as a scathing letter from U.S. representatives, who called the policy “reprehensible.”

Over the weekend, Ticketmaster revealed a blog post regarding refunds, noting that during this time, the company has seen “unprecedented challenges.”

“During this time, we have listened closely to your questions and concerns about events, refunds and more,” the company said. “Now, we have updates for you. Event organizers are making more events available for refund – and some have new credit options too.”

In their FAQs, the company explained that if an event is postponed, the event organizer has the option to cancel or reschedule the event, giving ticketholders the option to receive a refund or credit. Additionally, if a show is rescheduled, organizers will provide the option to request a refund or credit. Shows that are cancelled will result in an automatic refund within 30 days of the announcement.

Once Ticketmaster shared the news, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Ticketholders are not happy with this decision, noting that the option to receive a credit does not equate a refund. See the fan reactions below.

Hey you’re not actually doing refunds. I requested one and you said the event organizer said they aren’t doing them. When I asked who that was you said you don’t have access to that info. I want a refund this is not fair to do in a pandemic. — Harvdrive (@Harvdrive24) May 2, 2020

Bts concert is postponed and I need my refund, there is no way there is going to be any concerts any time soon. I need my money back not no credit — Ana Sanchez (@Shhhhhh_ok) May 1, 2020

Terrible! I just noticed that!!! They said they will offer refunds any now it’s “alternatives to credit or refund” WTF!! These guys are scammers!!!! pic.twitter.com/XRY18yAJCy — CisSaints (@CisSaints) May 2, 2020

Why are you not refunding tickets purchased through your verified fan sales???? Your own third party????? That I purchase on your site? 🤬😡 — 💙Lisa G❤️🏃🏻‍♀️🐶🐕 (@LisaG_325) May 1, 2020

Are you joking? My event is postponed and there’s an option for credit or refund? NO. We need a refund because a lot of people are in need. @Ticketmaster keep waffling back and forth. WTF. Give our money back! — CisSaints (@CisSaints) May 2, 2020

I can’t buy groceries with credits!!! Ticketmaster promised the option to refund!! scammers!! This is unacceptable!! I will have to file a claim with my credit card on the grounds that you guys scammed me. — CisSaints (@CisSaints) May 2, 2020

You just sent me an email saying my event was rescheduled for next year and if I want a refund I would have needed to request by yesterday. What a scam!! — Sarah Hedger (@sarah_star_dust) May 4, 2020

The updated policy follows news of Live Nation and Ticketmaster being named in a class action lawsuit, which alleges that the entertainment behemoth operates in violation of antitrust laws.