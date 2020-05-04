Motley Crue Provides Update On Stadium Tour Status

For weeks, fans have been wondering if Motley Crue’s highly-anticipated trek would go on as-planned amid widespread cancellations across the music industry. While the...

For weeks, fans have been wondering if Motley Crue’s highly-anticipated trek would go on as-planned amid widespread cancellations across the music industry. While the band hasn’t made an official decision yet, they noted that they are “weighing all options.”

“We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we’ve been hard at work preparing an amazing show,” Motley Crue said in a statement over the weekend. “Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost.

They went on to note that their goal is to have an “official update” regarding the tour by June 1, where they’ll be “outlining exactly how we will proceed.”

Rumors have been circulating for weeks regarding the summer outing. Early last month, drummer Tommy Lee refuted cancellation rumors, telling Billboard that the trek is “still a go” and the band is in “constant communication.”

“By the time all this f**king apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the f**king best time ever,” Lee said. “I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a f**king grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives.”

Fans, however, had mixed feelings regarding Lee’s comments. While some believe the virus will clear up by the summer and allow the trek to go on as planned, others are urging the band to cancel the tour now and allow refunds.

The 31-date summer tour is currently slated to begin on July 7 in Miami, Florida. From there, they’ll hit stadiums like Minute Maid Park in Houston, San Diego’s Petco Park, SunTrust Park in Atlanta, and Detroit’s Comerica Park before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on September 5.

See the full dates below.

Motley Crue | Tour Dates 2020

June 18 — JACKSONVILLE, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

June 21 — SAN ANTONIO, TX @ Alamodome

June 23 — KANSAS CITY, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

June 25 — ST. LOUIS, MO @ Busch Stadium

June 27 — MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

June 29 — NASHVILLE, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 — CINCINNATI, OH @ Great American Ballpark

July 3 — CLEVELAND, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 7 — MIAMI, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 — ORLANDO, FL @ Camping World Stadium

July 11 — CHARLOTTE, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 14 — ARLINGTON, TX @ Globe Life Field

July 15 — HOUSTON, TX @ Minute Maid Park

July 19 — SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Oracle Park

July 23 — SAN DIEGO, CA @ Petco Park

July 25 — PHOENIX, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 9 — ATLANTA, GA @ SunTrust Park

August 11 — HERSHEY, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

August 13 — BUFFALO, NY @ New Era Field

August 15 — PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 16 — PITTSBURGH, PA @ PNC Park

August 18 — MILWAUKEE, WI @ Miller Park

August 20 —DETROIT, MI @ Comerica Park

August 22 — WASHINGTON DC @ Nationals Park

August 23 — FLUSHING, NY @ Citi Field

August 25 — BOSTON, MA @ Fenway Park

August 26 — BOSTON, MA @ Fenway Park

August 28 — CHICAGO, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 30 — DENVER, CO @ Coors Field

September 2 — SEATTLE, WA @ T-Mobile Park

September 5 — LOS ANGELES, CA @ SoFi Stadium