Broadway Shutdown Extended Through Labor Day Weekend

Broadway theaters will remain shuttered throughout the summer, the Broadway League revealed Tuesday. An exact return date is yet to be determined however the League is offering ticket exchanges refunds on all productions scheduled through September 6 as the Great White Way continues its unprecedented shutdown.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin in a statement. “The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry. Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City’s economy – and spirit.”

Operations were abruptly halted on March 12 as part of a mandated state-wide stay-at-home order. The order was originally slated to end on April 12 though the Broadway League ultimately extended the shutdown until June 7. A total of 31 productions were running at the time of the shutdown with 8 more prepping their debuts ahead of the 2020 Tony Awards, which have also been postponed.

Amid the historic shutdown, the Broadway community has been staying active in raising funds and awareness for COVID-19. Disney On Broadway and the cast of Sing Street have held streaming benefit shows in recent weeks while a plethora of stars teamed up for a virtual Mother’s Day special to raise money for Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

While there is no definite date for when theatrical shows may resume, famed producer Cameron Mackintosh shared his belief that theaters on both Broadway and London’s West End may not be up and running again until 2021.