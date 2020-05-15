Broadway Shutdown Pushes Back Debut Of Michael Jackson Musical

MJ – The Michael Jackson musical – was set to kick-off this summer following a postponement, however, now fans will have to wait even...

MJ – The Michael Jackson musical – was set to kick-off this summer following a postponement, however, now fans will have to wait even longer to see the Broadway show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show was slated to begin previews at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City on July 6, followed by an opening night set for August 13. However, due to coronavirus concerns, The Broadway League announced this week that shows will remain closed through Labor Day Weekend, meaning the musical will be postponed once again.

Rescheduled dates have not been revealed at this time, though ticketholders will receive refunds for all tickets through September 6.

The musical was originally pushed back last February following sexual allegations that surfaced against the late singer when HBO released the documentary “Saving Neverland.” Jackson’s estate denied the claims, however, the controversy caused producers Columbia Live stage and the Michael Jackson Estate to cancel a tryout of shows at Chicago’s Nederlander Thetare.

MJ will reflect on the popstar’s life, showcasing his rise to stardom with the Jackson 5, as well as various endeavors throughout his 50 years. Fans can look forward to hearing tunes throughout the show like his famous tracks “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller,” and “Smooth Criminal.”

Other Broadway shows set to debut this spring and summer have also been called-off, including Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Plaza Suite and the revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?