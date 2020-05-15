Broadway’s Frozen Closes As Shutdown Extends To Labor Day

Frozen fans might have trouble letting this news go. Following this week’s announcement that Broadway’s shutdown has been extended until Labor Day, producers of...

Frozen fans might have trouble letting this news go. Following this week’s announcement that Broadway’s shutdown has been extended until Labor Day, producers of Frozen the Musical revealed that the production won’t return when the industry gets back up and running.

The stage adaptation of the hit Disney animated musical premiered at the St. James Theatre in March 2018 and ran for 851 performances before Broadway was ultimately shuttered due to the ongoing pandemic. More than 1.3 million attended the show during its two-year run as it joined the ranks of fellow Disney productions The Lion King and Aladdin in Broadway popularity.

“In the summer of 2013 when Frozen began its road to Broadway two things were unimaginable: that we’d soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable,” said Disney Theatrical Productions President Thomas Schumacher.

“The extraordinary contribution of Broadway’s original company,” he added, “plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated. Frozen, like all shows, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an uncommonly close and talented group and they’ll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them at Frozen around the world.”

We are heartbroken to announce that Frozen will not reopen once Broadway returns. Thank you for the love and magic we've shared together during our incredible 851 performances at the St. James Theatre. Some people are worth melting for, and today our hearts melt with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uEvNYs2K92 — Frozen the Musical (@FrozenBroadway) May 14, 2020

Frozen had previously launched a North American tour to bring the icy magic of sisters Anna and Elsa to theaters around the country. Like most productions, that too was suspended in March and is expected to resume performances once deemed safe to do so. Tours are also slated to launch in Japan, Germany, the UK and Australia by next year.

The Tony Award-nominated show is the first running Broadway musical to fold during the industry’s shutdown. Two other Broadway plays – Hangmen and a revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – were yet to officially open when it was revealed they would not go forward with productions post-pandemic.

Header image via @FrozenBroadway