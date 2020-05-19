Buccaneers Football, Hamilton Lead Monday Best-Seller List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in high demand once again on Monday. Their Thanksgiving weekend home game against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas...

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in high demand once again on Monday. Their Thanksgiving weekend home game against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs nabbed the No. 1 spot on the day’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Bucs also appeared on the bottom half of the top 20 for their November 23 game against the Rams. Other popular NFL games making the list include home bouts for the Cowboys, Lions, Vikings and Saints.

Broadway favorites Hamilton and Wicked were also hot sellers. While they are currently closed on Broadway as part of an industry shutdown, touring performances scheduled through the next year snatched big sales. Wicked in Austin next April was the No. 2 seller, while Hamilton in Minneapolis and Portland came in at No. 6 and 19, respectively.

Concerts making marks include Billy Joel in Cincinnati, Harry Styles in LA, George Strait in Minneapolis and the Doobie Brothers in Texas.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 18, 2020