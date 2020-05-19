Buccaneers Football, Hamilton Lead Monday Best-Seller List
Top Events May 19, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in high demand once again on Monday. Their Thanksgiving weekend home game against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs nabbed the No. 1 spot on the day’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Bucs also appeared on the bottom half of the top 20 for their November 23 game against the Rams. Other popular NFL games making the list include home bouts for the Cowboys, Lions, Vikings and Saints.
Broadway favorites Hamilton and Wicked were also hot sellers. While they are currently closed on Broadway as part of an industry shutdown, touring performances scheduled through the next year snatched big sales. Wicked in Austin next April was the No. 2 seller, while Hamilton in Minneapolis and Portland came in at No. 6 and 19, respectively.
Concerts making marks include Billy Joel in Cincinnati, Harry Styles in LA, George Strait in Minneapolis and the Doobie Brothers in Texas.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 18, 2020
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Wicked (April 24, 2021 @ Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX)
- Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (December 26, 2020 @ Ford Field – Detroit, MI)
- Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (November 19, 2020 @ Bryant-Denny Stadium – Tuscaloosa, AL)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Hamilton (October 9, 2020 @ Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 3, 2020 @ The Forum – Inglewood, CA)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (November 15, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys (November 22, 2020 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)
- George Strait, Little Big Town & Chris Stapleton (July 31, 2021 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs (September 28, 2020 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD)
- The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald (October 10, 2020 @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Spring, TX)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 13, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons (September 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Willie Nelson and Family (August 10, 2020 @ Swiftel Center – Brookings, SD)
- NFL Preseason: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (August 21, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (October 11, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams (November 23, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Hamilton (March 21, 2021 @ Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR)
- Billy Joel (September 11, 2020 @ Great American Ball Park – Cincinnati, OH)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.