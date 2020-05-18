Streaming Service Exclusively For Broadway Performances Launches

Broadway is currently closed through Labor Day Weekend, however, fans can keep the spirit of theater alive by tuning in to the new streaming...

Broadway is currently closed through Labor Day Weekend, however, fans can keep the spirit of theater alive by tuning in to the new streaming service Broadway on Demand.

The series, dubbed “30 Days of Opening Nights,” kicked-off last night. Various filmed performances will take place during the series, including filmed presentations of Broadway titles, classes, concerts, interviews, and more. Fans can look forward to seeing Broadway’s Allegiance – set to premiere on May 29 – as well as Bandstand airing as a part of a Memorial Day celebration on May 25.

Tonight, Monday May 18, Broadway on Demand will host a special one-night only A Night of Covenant House Stars benefit, featuring host Audra McDonald, as well as Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Stephanie J. Block, and Dionne Warwick.

Broadway on Demand President and CEO Sean Cercone, who is also president of Broadway Licensing, said that the organization has “long dreamt of building a platform that would truly fulfill Broadway’s long-held promise of being ‘the longest street in the world.'”

“This platform is our way of breaking down geographical and economic barriers so that the entire world can partake in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer,” Cercone said.

At this time, the base membership is free, however, the service will provide a Premium subscription option and will occasionally feature ticketed pay-per-view events. For more information regarding the series, visit BroadwayOnDemand.com.