Celtic Thunder, Swan Lake Lead Tuesday Onsales Celtic Thunder, Swan Lake Lead Tuesday Onsales

Onsales May 4, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Must-see performances from Celtic Thunder and the Russian Ballet Theatre lead Tuesday’s batch of tickets on sale. The pre-sale category is led by famed Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder, who will bring their latest tour to Minneapolis’ State Theatre in November. Music fans can also enjoy The McCartney Years Concert Experience in Illinois this November, while the Russian Ballet Theatre will present Swan Lake in Raleigh and Pensacola in October.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday May 5, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Celtic ThunderState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakeDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighNC10/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Russian Ballet Theatre Presents Swan LakePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL10/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Mccartney Years Concert ExperienceGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL11/12/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL06/04/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
Andy ShaufCat’s CradleCarrboroNC12/08/2020 08:30 PMETIX
