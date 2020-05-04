Chris Stapleton Leads Sunday Best-Selling Event List

Chris Stapleton took over Ticket Club’s best-selling event list on Sunday for his summer stadium show at Atlanta’s Truist Park. That gig, which is...

Chris Stapleton took over Ticket Club’s best-selling event list on Sunday for his summer stadium show at Atlanta’s Truist Park. That gig, which is currently scheduled for July 18, claimed the top spot while Stapleton also landed another show in the top 20 with his July 17 show in Orlando coming in at No. 4. Alicia Keys followed closely behind in the No. 2 spot for her upcoming world tour and Garth Brooks’ historic show at Allegiant Stadium sold well to land the No. 5 rank.

Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour earned three spots in the bottom half of the list as the band remains scheduled to hit the road this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Country stars Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney and Brooks and Dunn also appear in the top 20, as do rockers My Chemical Romance, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews Band and Matchbox Twenty.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 3, 2020