Chris Stapleton Leads Sunday Best-Selling Event List
Top Events May 4, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Chris Stapleton took over Ticket Club’s best-selling event list on Sunday for his summer stadium show at Atlanta’s Truist Park. That gig, which is currently scheduled for July 18, claimed the top spot while Stapleton also landed another show in the top 20 with his July 17 show in Orlando coming in at No. 4. Alicia Keys followed closely behind in the No. 2 spot for her upcoming world tour and Garth Brooks’ historic show at Allegiant Stadium sold well to land the No. 5 rank.
Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour earned three spots in the bottom half of the list as the band remains scheduled to hit the road this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Country stars Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney and Brooks and Dunn also appear in the top 20, as do rockers My Chemical Romance, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews Band and Matchbox Twenty.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 3, 2020
- Chris Stapleton (July 18, 2020 @ Truist Park – Atlanta, GA)
- Alicia Keys (September 22, 2020 @ Hard Rock Live At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Fort Lauderdale, FL)
- Heilung (October 6, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Chris Stapleton (July 17, 2020 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Andre Rieu (February 27, 2021 @ Talking Stick Resort Arena – Phoenix, AZ)
- Kevin Gates (September 29, 2020 @ The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK)
- My Chemical Romance (October 13, 2020 @ The Forum – Los Angeles, CA)
- Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers (July 26, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)
- Celtic Thunder (October 28, 2020 @ Mesa Arts Center – Mesa, AZ)
- The Beach Boys (November 14, 2020 @ Isleta Casino & Resort Showroom – Albuquerque, NM)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (August 30, 2020 @ Coors Field – Denver, CO)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (June 29, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Kenny Chesney (June 17, 2020 @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre – Virginia Beach, VA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (October 20, 2020 @ First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT)
- Dave Matthews Band (June 16, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (June 23, 2020 @ Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Jimmy Buffett (October 3, 2020 @ PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC)
- Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor (September 3, 2020 @ BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ)
- Brooks and Dunn (October 24, 2020 @ The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL)
